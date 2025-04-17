Bahrain - Khaleeji Bank has announced the launch of Visa+, a new service that enables users to send money to Visa cardholders in the GCC using only the recipient’s mobile number.

It is among the first banks to offer this service, marking a significant milestone that reflects the market’s readiness to adopt next-generation financial solutions and accelerate digital experiences.

With Visa+, Khaleeji Bank customers can transfer funds to Visa debit and prepaid cardholders in other GCC countries using only the recipient’s mobile number. This eliminates the need to share sensitive information such as 16-digit card numbers (Primary Account Numbers) or International Bank Account Numbers (IBANs), making the transaction both safer and more convenient.

Khaleeji Bank head of retail banking Ameera Al Abbasi said: “As a bank that consistently leads in delivering the latest innovations to our clients, we are proud to launch the Visa+ service, which represents a transformative shift in the world of money transfers. At Khaleeji Bank, we believe in offering modern, secure, and intuitive banking solutions that align with our customers’ evolving needs and aspirations.”

She added: “This service enables customers to send money effortlessly to Visa cardholders across the GCC using just a mobile number – no card details or account numbers required. It’s a simple, secure and fast transfer experience. We invite all our clients to explore this unique feature, which reflects the future of digital banking transactions.”

Visa+ also supports financial institutions by enhancing the money transfer experience and strengthening privacy protections for both senders and recipients. It is applicable to various use cases, including peer-to-peer (P2P) payments, loan disbursements, and cross-border remittances.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).