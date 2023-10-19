Bahrain International Airport (BIA) has officially been announced as the host of the 29th edition of Routes World, the world’s largest and most influential route development event, bringing together airlines, airports, and other aviation stakeholders from across the globe to discuss and plan new air services.

The conference was handed over to Gulf Air Group Holding (GFG) chairman Zayed Alzayani by Istanbul Airport chief executive Selahattin Bilgen during a handover ceremony held at the 28th conference in Istanbul, Türkiye.

The announcement comes as part of GFG’s participation in the 28th edition of Routes World.

The group was in attendance alongside a special Bahrain delegation including Gulf Air, the national carrier of Bahrain, Bahrain Airport Company (BAC), the operator and manager of BIA, Bahrain Airport Services (BAS), Bahrain Economic Development Board, Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority, and Exhibition World Bahrain.

Mr Alzayani said: “We are honoured that Bahrain will be hosting this prominent global event, and we’d like to congratulate Team Bahrain for their efforts in contributing to hosting the 29th edition of the conference that will bring together global leaders from the aviation sector under one roof. The conference will support the objectives of the Bahrain Economic Vision 2030, with an aim to position the kingdom as a global, competitive and sustainable economic hub.”

Also commenting was Bahrain Airport Company (BAC) chief executive Mohamed AlBinfalah, who said: “We want to express our joy and gratitude in hosting this pioneering global event that will provide a platform for thousands of experts in the aviation sector to discuss the most important topics related to air transport, share experiences, and exchange opinions. It is also an opportunity to highlight the new passenger terminal, supporting BAC’s strategic goal of attracting more than 14 million visitors annually by adding new air routes and services. We arev confident that hosting this global event will give attendees a closer look at Bahrain’s thriving and growing market.”