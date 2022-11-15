The Cabinet has thanked citizens for participating in another successful election which is a testament to the kingdom’s robust democracy.

It congratulated His Majesty King Hamad for the success of the sixth parliamentary and municipal elections, which registered a record 73 per cent turnout.

His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, chaired the weekly meeting.

The Cabinet also commended efforts by the Interior Ministry, Justice, Islamic Affairs and Endowments Ministry, poll officials and volunteer teams for the successful organisation of the elections.

The session highlighted the importance of His Majesty’s meeting with UAE President Shaikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. It noted that the meeting will further bolster bilateral co-ordination.

The Cabinet also noted the importance of the joint Bahraini-UAE anti-terror exercise, ‘Jalmud 3’, the conclusion of which was attended by His Majesty and the UAE President.

The meeting noted the efforts of National Security Adviser and Royal Guard Commander Major General Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa in managing the exercise.

The Cabinet also congratulated His Majesty on the success of the Bahrain International Airshow 2022 (BIAS), held under the patronage of the King, who appointed HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister to launch the event.

The exhibition was well attended by a broad range of major international aviation companies, it noted.

The Cabinet commended efforts by the BIAS Supreme Organising Committee chaired by the King’s personal representative Shaikh Abdulla bin Hamad Al Khalifa, and all the parties that contributed to air show’s successful organisation.

The Cabinet emphasised the importance of the 27th session of COP27 held in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, which His Majesty delegated HRH Prince Salman to attend on his behalf.

The session noted the outcomes of the second edition of the Middle East Green Initiative, held in conjunction with COP27, and co-chaired by Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi.

The Cabinet extended its hopes for continued and globally co-ordinated efforts in addressing climate change and achieving environmental security, until its next inception of COP28, which will be hosted by the UAE.

Ministers also condemned the deadly terrorist attack in Istanbul.

© Copyright 2022 www.gdnonline.com

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).