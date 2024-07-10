The event, taking place on November 25, will bring together industry leaders to explore the latest advancements in trading technology.

The summit is expected to attract more than 200 attendees, including representatives from stock exchanges, financial regulators, brokerage firms, and technology providers.

Attendees can expect discussions on a wide range of topics, such as integrating market data and big data, smart order routing, streamlining post-trade processes, and deploying trading surveillance systems.

Bahrain Bourse chief executive Shaikh Khalifa bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa highlighted the importance of the event.

“This summit provides a unique platform for market participants to explore the latest trends in trading technology, with a focus on data integration, embracing new markets and assets, and improving exchange systems. It’s an opportunity to share knowledge and collaborate to transform the Mena region’s trading ecosystem and compete globally,” he said.

Organisers are encouraging all market participants to attend the summit, which will offer valuable networking opportunities and foster collaboration on future advancements in the region’s capital markets.

Rami El Dokany, secretary general of the AFCM, emphasised the summit’s potential to drive innovation, saying “The TradingTech Summit Mena will be a catalyst for progress in Arab capital markets. We’re bringing together leading international technology companies with the brightest minds from the Arab world to share their expertise and provide access to cutting-edge knowledge.”

Andrew Delaney, chief content officer of A-Team Group, pointed out the growing importance of the Mena region: “As the Middle East and North Africa region plays an increasingly important role in global financial markets, access to modern trading technology and data is crucial. This summit, the first dedicated to high-performance trading technologies in the region, is a must-attend event for industry professionals.”

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).