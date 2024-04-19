PHOTO
Israel's military offensive in the Gaza Strip has killed at least 34,012 Palestinians and injured 76,833 others since Oct. 7, the enclave's health ministry said on Friday.
(Reporting by Jaidaa Taha Editing by Gareth Jones)
Israel's military offensive in the Gaza Strip has killed at least 34,012 Palestinians and injured 76,833 others since Oct. 7, the enclave's health ministry said on Friday
PHOTO
Israel's military offensive in the Gaza Strip has killed at least 34,012 Palestinians and injured 76,833 others since Oct. 7, the enclave's health ministry said on Friday.
(Reporting by Jaidaa Taha Editing by Gareth Jones)
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.
© ZAWYA 2024