Enjoy a host of cultural activities, creative children’s workshops, group workout sessions, live entertainment on stage with Jalassat Khalijia, kids live show, music buskers, and more in the historical heart of Dubai. Catch sights of a juggler, violinist, and saxophone player, and live stage shows on the weekends from 4pm to 10pm. While you’re there, be sure to visit the Breast Cancer Awareness Booth before the month is over! Until December 30, 4-10pm.

Every weekend until 16 November, enjoy exciting urban and free style performances as musicians, street dancers, skater performers, artists and acts dazzle you with their crafts. Watch the hypotonic, roller-skating bboy dancer and whimsical bubble guy to amp up the atmosphere every Saturday until November 15, while Sundays bring an imaginative showcase from a bubble bender and sweet melodies from a saxophone player. Timings: 5-10pm.

Enjoy bubble shows, balloon benders, a lively music corner and solo musicians dishing sweet melodies at the laidback, open-air foodie haven till November 27. Apart from an exciting games corner, little ones can get up close and personal with gentle animal friends at the petting zoo corner or a paint job by one of the face painters till November 4. Kids and adults alike can also lace up their sneakers at the Fitness Village, part of Dubai Fitness Challenge, over sweat-inducing Zumba classes and more from 5-10pm, until November 30.

Why not take advantage of the two outdoor patios Jun’s offers? Dive into a menu curated to perfection, and enjoy a meal with unparalleled views of Burj Khalifa. Chef Kelvin Cheung’s modern fine dining restaurant is now opened for lunch and business lunch. The lunch menu includes favourites like Bread & Hot Honey Butter, Macanese Mushroom & Mantou and Sambal Garlic Prawn Claypot Rice. Pictured is the delectable Basque Cheesecake. To book, call 04 457 6035.

Italian restaurant Lucia’s has reopened its outdoor patio, and the new menu will leave you spoiled for choice. It includes Insalata Di Mare with mixed seafood, crunchy vegetables julienne, capri lemon dressing; Rigatoni Cacio & Pepe with creamy pecorino cheese sauce and black pepper; and Tartare Di Scampi with diced langoustine, baby fennel, and pomegranate dressing. Take in amazing views of Downtown and Burj Khalifa from this fantastic terrace as you enjoy your meal. To book, call 04 422 4321.

With the cooler months finally here, it’s time for pool days! The chic Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island has launched the ultimate Sunday offering, allowing guests to chill poolside and vibe to the live music at Capila - Pool Bar & Grill. Enjoy Latin American dishes such as anticuchos prepared at the live BBQ station, vegetarian ceviche and indulgent churros. Priced at Dh210 including soft beverages and Dh295 including house beverages. Free for kids under 12. To book, call 02 208 6900

