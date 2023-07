Cairo: Speaker of Arab Parliament Adel Al-Asoomi has denounced the burning of a copy of the Holy Quran by extremists in the Danish capital, Copenhagen, stressing that such irresponsible actions provoke Muslims, fuel hatred and threaten peaceful coexistence.



Al-Asoomi said in a statement today that such repeated criminal acts against Muslims and the Holy Quran cannot be justified, calling for a firm stance from the international community to prevent their recurrence.