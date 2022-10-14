Kuwait City - The trial operation of the “Apple Pay” service has begun in Kuwait in some malls using iPhones and Apple Smartwatches, in preparation for its generalization in all commercial outlets in the country, provided that payment is accepted at all points of sale connected to the Kuwaiti payments network, reports Al-Jarida daily.

The Ministry of Finance and the Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority has reached an agreement with Apple to operate the service in the country after removing all obstacles that prevented the service from operating in Kuwait.

