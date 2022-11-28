DHAKA – Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State, met with Sheikh Hasina Wazed, Prime Minister of the People's Republic of Bangladesh, and Dr. Abul Kalam Abdul Momen, Minister of Foreign Affairs, on the sidelines of the 22nd session of the Ministerial Council of the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA), hosted in the capital, Dhaka.

During the two meetings, Al Sayegh discussed cooperation between the UAE and Bangladesh and ways to enhance ties to achieve the common interests of the two countries, particularly in the economic and commercial fields, renewable energy, food security, and aviation.

They also discussed supporting partnerships between various institutions in the two countries.