Al Salam Bank has forged strategic partnerships with leading service providers to introduce an array of Micro, Small and Medium-sized Enterprise (MSME) solutions.

Business owners will benefit from digital services from Odoo, business solutions from stc, mobile POS services from the Arab Financial Services Company (AFS), insurance products from Solidarity, payment gateway management solutions from Ottu, and financial auditing services from Grant Thornton.

Customers will be offered paperless and automated services at highly competitive rates, which can be accessed through the bank’s branches.

This was announced during a ceremony at the bank’s headquarters yesterday attended by executive management, representatives from partner organisations and official delegates.

The event coincided with the opening ceremony of the 11th edition of the World Small and Medium Enterprises Day held in Bahrain.

Under the directives of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince, Prime Minister, Deputy Supreme Commander, and Chairman of the Economic Development Board, the launch aims to implement the strategic plan set by the SME Development Board that seeks to support the sector, enhance its industry standing, and develop its overall contributions to the national economy.

By eliminating paper-based transactions, Al Salam Bank said it is contributing significantly to reducing its environmental footprint.

This forward-thinking approach not only enhances operational efficiency but also provides a more sustainable and eco-friendly banking experience for customers.