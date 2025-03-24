StartUp Bahrain, the leading platform for startups in the Kingdom of Bahrain, supported by the Labour Fund (Tamkeen), has signed a strategic partnership with ordable/, a pioneering business management platform designed to enhance operational efficiency and support the digital growth of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in the region.

This strategic collaboration will integrate the expertise of StartUp Bahrain in ecosystem management with ordable/’s advanced business management technology solutions, which include point-of-sale (POS) systems, digital QR menus, booking systems, and e-commerce platforms.

The partnership aims to support the next generation of Bahraini entrepreneurs by enabling them to optimize resource management, organize their time effectively, and oversee the financial aspects of their businesses with greater efficiency.

While StartUp Bahrain focuses on fostering entrepreneurship and innovation by offering startups access to resources, networks, and opportunities for growth, ordable/ delivers tangible tools to address operational pain points faced by SMEs.

Its platform streamlines business processes through features like Point-of-Sale (POS), online ordering, QR ordering, Event Booking and digital advertising solutions.

This partnership demonstrates a joint commitment to equipping Bahraini businesses with actionable tools and scalable digital solutions, he stated.

StartUp Bahrain and ordable/ are committed to advancing Bahrain’s digital transformation journey by empowering local founders with actionable solutions that address real-world business challenges.

