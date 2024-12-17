Bahrain - A total of 41,000 Bahrainis in the private sector benefited from Labour Fund (Tamkeen) support this year, the highest-ever in the organisation’s 18 year history.

Tamkeen chief executive Maha Mofeez told a Press conference at the Four Seasons Hotel Bahrain Bay that this milestone was achieved through a range of targeted programmes aimed at creating quality job opportunities, developing national talent, and fostering enterprise growth.

Emphasising the organisation’s commitment to sustainable economic growth and its alignment with national development plans, she highlighted the success of initiatives focused on creating new employment pathways, training and qualifying national talent, and enhancing career development prospects.

“Next year’s goals include supporting the employment and career development of 50,000 Bahrainis and 9,000 enterprises in the private sector,” she added.

Chief strategy and data analytics officer Alya Alaali outlined Tamkeen’s strategic priorities for 2025, which include increasing the competitiveness of local talent, equipping Bahrainis with in-demand skills, and prioritising the growth, digitalisation and sustainability of enterprises.

Programmes and partnerships development executive director Ali Hasan provided further details on the specific programmes and their impact. He noted that more than 15,200 Bahrainis received support to facilitate their entry into the labour market, while more than 25,700 benefited from skill enhancement and career development programmes. Additionally, more than 8,500 enterprises received support to promote growth and productivity.

Tamkeen also shared key performance indicators for 2024, revealing that small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) accounted for 51 per cent of total enterprise support and 54pc of financing support recipients.

Women comprised over 40pc of beneficiaries of employment support programmes, and professional certification support saw an 88pc growth rate compared to the previous year. The average wage increment through the Wage Increment Programme reached BD80.

To enhance operational efficiency, Tamkeen has prioritised digital transformation and customer experience. This includes a fully integrated digital platform, open banking services, electronic cheque disbursement, and advanced data integration.

Tamkeen remains committed to safeguarding public funds and has implemented a comprehensive plan to strengthen monitoring and accountability. This includes increased inspections, a whistleblowing policy, and enhanced collaboration with relevant entities.

Looking ahead to 2025, Tamkeen aims to intensify its monitoring efforts, conducting 15,000 inspections for individuals and 4,000 inspections for enterprises to ensure the effective utilisation of support programmes.

