BAHRAIN’S small and medium business community is set for a significant boost as various national initiatives are geared towards elevating their visibility and fostering sustainable growth.

The Bahrain Small and Medium Enterprises Development Society, led by its vice-chairwoman for financial and administrative affairs Khulood Al Qattan, is focusing on advanced marketing and promotional strategies to empower local entrepreneurs and position their businesses for success in an increasingly competitive market.Ms Al Qattan, who is also the vice-chairwoman of the Capital Trustees Board, pointed out the need for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to adopt a strategic approach from the outset of their entrepreneurial journey.

“We want small and medium entrepreneurs to take the rightest path from the beginning in their campaigns,” she said.

“The society is committed to equipping these business owners with the tools and resources necessary to market their products and services effectively,” added Ms Al Qattan.“Creativity and innovation are key factors that could distinguish Bahrain’s entrepreneurs from their regional counterparts.“The more they elevate themselves by being innovative, unique and creative, the better we can help them through our network of marketers and promoters.”

Ms Al Qattan pointed to Bahrain’s growing slate of events and programmes that serve as platforms for showcasing local products and services.

She highlighted ongoing popular events such as Manama Retro and Muharraq Nights, which have successfully provided opportunities for entrepreneurs to display and sell their goods.“We have Manama Retro and Muharraq Nights as a propeller for local products and merchandise, and it is selling,” said Ms Al Qattan.“But there is a need to elevate these efforts to the next level by leveraging internationally recognised events,” she added.“Taking this to another level requires bigger platforms like the Gulf Air Formula One Bahrain Grand Prix.”Ms Al Qattan believes that such high-profile events, which attract global audiences, can serve as ideal stages for Bahraini SMEs to expand their reach and visibility. She pointed out Kuwait’s effective use of the GCC platform during the Gulf Cup to promote its local products and services, urging Bahrain to adopt similar strategies.

“Kuwait is not better than us in marketing; they have a GCC platform in the Gulf Cup, and they are using it,” she pointed out.“Bahrain’s entrepreneurs already possess the essential ingredients for success. “We have the quality and pricing, the appeal and interest, and all that is needed is for entrepreneurs to step up.”

Ms Al Qattan stressed the importance of self-initiative among entrepreneurs.“Again, we can push much, but how to sell is something entrepreneurs need to work on themselves,” she explained.“Success in the market requires a blend of creativity, resourcefulness and a willingness to adapt to changing consumer demands.”

Ms Al Qattan said to ensure the long-term success of SMEs, the society is continuously reviewing and updating its marketing strategies.“This includes providing guidance on branding, digital promotion, and consumer engagement to help entrepreneurs build a strong market presence,” she said.

“By integrating SMEs into the fabric of major national events and activities, the kingdom aims to not only strengthen its local economy, but also position its entrepreneurs on a global stage.“We want our small and medium businesses to become a symbol of Bahraini excellence.“Through innovation, collaboration and the right platforms, we can showcase the best of what our country has to offer.”

Ms Al Qattan said as Bahrain gears up to host more international events and expand its domestic initiatives, the opportunities for local entrepreneurs to grow and prosper continue to increase.“With the combined efforts of the society, and ministries and government agencies, and the entrepreneurs themselves, the future looks bright for the kingdom’s small and medium business community.”

The GDN reported earlier this month that Bahrain is set to introduce several initiatives to support the participation of SMEs in government tenders and auctions.

Electricity and Water Affairs Minister Yasser Humaidan, who is also politically responsible for the Tender Board, pointed out that, following a Cabinet decision, 10 per cent of government tenders issued will be allocated for SMEs.He added that the government was also creating an organisational unit to supervise initiatives aimed at supporting SMEs.

Highlighting the inclusion of productive families in the initiatives undertaken by the board, he said any family that possesses an SME classification certificate can take part in government tenders and auctions by including a valid copy of the document in its submitted bid.

