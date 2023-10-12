Al Salam Bank has partnered with Bahrain Polytechnic to host an ‘Artificial Intelligence (AI) Bootcamp’ for final year students and graduates.

The two-day event will provide students with the opportunity to showcase their skills, creativity and innovation to design business branding campaigns using AI.

The participants will present their campaigns on Saturday (14 October) a panel of judges comprising of members of Al Salam Bank, including: marketing and communications head and ESG officer Mahmood Qannati, human resources and administration head Muna Al Balooshi, head of innovation Mohammed Al Shehabi, and AVP of marketing and communications Ahmed bin Jamal.

Ten winners will receive cash prizes of BD100, while the top 5 participants will be recruited to work at the bank’s marketing and communications department.

Commenting, Mr Qannati said: “We are pleased to be partnering with Bahrain Polytechnic as part of our ongoing efforts to support the financial and social well-being of our community and empower our youth.”

Participation guidelines for the AI Bootcamp include having a background in AI applications (such as: ChatGPT, Midjourney, Leonardo, and more) to create text, image and video content, as well as demonstrate creativity and innovation, have a passion for branding and marketing, and the ability to work both independently and as part of a team.