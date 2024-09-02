KUWAIT-- Al-Ojeiri Center said on Sunday that "Suhail Star" would be spotted on September fourth based on Al-Ojeiri Calender, indicating improvement in weather, lengthening of shadow, and shorter daytime.

The center clarified to KUNA that Suhail Star was one of the most notable stars in the Arabian Peninsula, and described it as red-colored and luminous.

It further explained that the star's delayed appearance in Kuwait's sky is due to its geographic location north of the Peninsula, as it first appears in the south and makes its way upward.

