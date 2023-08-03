Muscat – Jabal Akhdar in Dakhliyah governorate recorded a notable influx of 79,034 visitors in the first half of 2023, according to the latest statistics from the National Centre for Statistics and Information.

Among the visitors, Omani citizens formed the largest group – 28,406.

Visitors from Saudi Arabia stood at 3,848, while those from Kuwait and the UAE were 611 and 329 respectively. The number of visitors from Bahrain and Qatar were 273 and 265, respectively.

Arab tourists from other nations totalled 3,027, showing a considerable interest from the wider Arab community.

However, it was tourists from nationalities outside the Arab world that made up the most significant portion of visitors, with a total of 42,275.

The data underscores Jabal Akhdar’s broad appeal, attracting guests from a wide range of nationalities to experience its unique heritage and natural beauty.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

