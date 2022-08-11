Saudi leisure and entertainment group Tarfeeh Fakieh has finalised a landmark SR40 million ($11 million) deal with Blue Limits, a Jeddah-based company, for the management and operations of OIA Downtown, a waterfront beach club.

The club, scheduled to open in the third quarter of 2022, will feature a ladies’ beach club to be constructed in the Jeddah Walk beachfront development. The agreement establishes Blue Limits as the exclusive operational partner for OIA Downtown’s beach club, which will include two pools, a state-of-the-art gym, salon and lounges, and beachfront access, together with a host of luxurious dining venues.

The partnership to manage day-to-day operations of the boutique beach club comes as part of Tarfeeh Fakieh’s commitment to provide great service and an inviting ambiance to its visitors.

Leisure offerings

Seeking to provide good service to residents of Jeddah and visitors to the coastal city, OIA Downtown’s scenic location and world-class service are set to elevate the leisure offerings within the heart of Jeddah’s corniche.

“We’re excited that our partnership with Blue Limits will further enhance the experience OIA Downtown was designed to provide,” says Jamil Attar, CEO of Tarfeeh Fakieh. “With the help from our partners and our years of expertise within the leisure industry, we are confident that the OIA Downtown beach club will offer a wonderful experience for all, combining luxury with the lushness of nature.”

Since its foundation in 1998 by prominent Saudi businessperson Sheikh Abdul Rahman Fakieh, Tarfeeh Fakieh has developed an extensive and diverse portfolio across a range of fields. Thanks in part to pioneering leadership, a tireless commitment to quality, and key strategic partnerships, the organisation has developed many significant properties across Jeddah, but not limited to Nobu Restaurant, Movenpick Al Nawars, and Fakieh Aquarium.

Memorable experiences

Through 24 years of determined operations, the group has flourished within the leisure and entertainment sectors, offering memorable experiences to a wide variety of demographics and age groups within the kingdom.

With an overarching focus on “making Saudi families happier,” Tarfeeh Fakieh is poised to provide high-quality hospitality services to citizens, residents, and visitors, in line with the goals of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.

Blue Limits Hospitality is one of the leading operators in its field driven by a team of skilled hoteliers and industry professionals to transform unique concepts into achievable results. Blue Limits prides itself on its years of expertise and aims to use its industry knowledge to help develop OIA Downtown into one of the premier beach clubs regionally.

Tourism in Jeddah

Danni Rose, Founder & CEO of Blue Limits commented: “This is truly an exciting time for tourism in Jeddah and across the kingdom. We are equally excited to continue working alongside Tarfeeh Fakieh on making OIA Downtown one of the best-run beach clubs in the region.”

Catering to evolving consumer needs within the kingdom, OIA Downtown will offer one of the region’s most prestigious sea front ladies-only clubs during the day. At night, the sweeping beachfront club will host a member’s lounge, restaurants, and outdoor cafes all nestled in Jeddah’s charming corniche.

-- TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).