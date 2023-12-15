The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI) has honoured the companies that supported the Qatari products campaign of 2023, as well as the ones that participated in the “1000 Opportunities” initiative.

The MoCI stated that the honoring ceremony, held at the MoCI’s headquarters in Lusail, comes within the framework of its aim to support the private sector and to encourage it to support the State’s efforts in promoting Qatari products and enhancing the productivity of national industries in various fields.

HE Assistant Undersecretary for Commerce Affairs at the MoCI, Saleh bin Majed Al Khulaifi said that the Qatari products campaign, which the ministry recently launched in cooperation with the largest sales outlets in the country, reflects MoCI’s belief in the role of the Qatari product in achieving self-sufficiency in the State of Qatar and enhancing the capacity of its national economy in face of the various regional and global challenges and changes that affect local markets.

The MoCI is currently working on establishing action plans to study ways to expand the scope of support for the national product to include many sectors. In this regard, the preference rate for Qatari products in pharmaceutical factories has been raised to 30 percent instead of the current rate estimated at 10 percent, Al Khulaifi added.

Regarding the “1000 Opportunities” initiative launched by the Ministry in 2022, Al Khulaifi said that contracts worth more than QR 1.7 billion have been signed since last November, provided by eight international companies. Work is also currently being done to cooperate with new companies in order to contribute to enhancing the success of the initiative as well as supporting the private sector.

The campaign to support Qatari products saw the prominent display of Qatari products in major outlets. It included the participation of a number of local delivery service companies that made sure to allocate a category on their applications to introduce customers to Qatari products and promote them.

The “1000 Opportunities” initiative is an important platform that allows the local investor to view the most important investment opportunities and projects offered by major companies operating in various economic sectors in Qatar.

© Copyright Qatar Tribune. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

