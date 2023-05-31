Sri Lanka's key inflation rate eased to 25.2% in May from 35.3% in April, the statistics department said on Wednesday, reducing some stress on the crisis-battered economy.

The Colombo Consumer Price Index (CCPI) reflected a reduction in food inflation to 21.5% in May from 30.6% in April, while non-food inflation reached 27%, the Census and Statistics Department said in a statement.

The CCPI, a lead indicator for broader national prices, tracks inflation in Colombo, Sri Lanka's biggest city.

(Reporting by Uditha Jayasinghe in Colombo and Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew Heavens)



