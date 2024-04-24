Pakistan's benchmark share index breached the key level of 72,000 to trade at a record high of 72,414 points during intraday trade earlier on Wednesday, according to data from the Pakistan Stock Exchange website.

The index has surged 75.5% over the past year and is up 11.5% year-to-date.

"After a record current account surplus, investors are now expecting a big fall in April inflation data that may result in a cut in interest rates in the coming months," said Sohail Mohammed, CEO of Karachi based brokerage company Topline Securities. (Reporting by Ariba Shahid in Karachi; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)



