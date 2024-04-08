PHOTO
Pakistan's benchmark share index hit an all-time high, up 1.1% during intraday trade on Monday, breaching 69,000 points, data from the Pakistan Stock Exchange showed. (Reporting by Ariba Shahid in Karachi; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
