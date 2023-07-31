Pakistan’s former prime minister late, Benazir Bhutto’s wax statue was unveiled at Madame Tussauds, Dubai, on Sunday, becoming the first personality of the country to be featured in the museum.

On Sunday, Pakistan’s foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari unveiled the figure at Bluewaters Island. The museum is home to several personalities from various walks of life, including sports, media, politics, entertainment, bloggers, fashion, etc. Located next to Ain Dubai, the museum was opened in 2021 with 60 global stars.

To create a single life-like figure, it takes an artist 12 weeks in total, and during that time, they document 500 precise body measurements, insert real hair strand by strand, apply countless layers of paints to build up the skin tones, and more.

This process helps achieve the incredible likeness that has made Madame Tussauds world-renowned for over two centuries. The time and craftsmanship are also reflected in the figure's value, which can cost up to a whopping Dh700,000 (150,000 British pounds) depending on the detail required, it said in a statement earlier.

Madame Tussauds first opened its doors in 1835 in London and has nearly 200 years of heritage. Each figure at Madame Tussauds is created using the expertise of sculptors who use the same techniques as the famous Marie Tussaud.

