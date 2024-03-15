Meghan Markle, the wife of Britain's Prince Harry, is launching a new lifestyle brand seemingly named after the couple's oceanside California home.

An Instagram page and website for American Riviera Orchard went live without advance warning Thursday, both featuring a gold-colored crest for the new venture.

The logo featured the word Montecito, the celebrity enclave where the couple have lived since 2020, which is close to Santa Barbara -- itself sometimes known as the American Riviera

The social media account's biography simply reads: "by Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex."

A representative for the duchess confirmed her participation in the new venture to AFP, without providing further details.

American Riviera Orchard appears to be a kitchen and lifestyle themed brand.

Thursday's launch was accompanied by a grainy, retro-style promotional video in which Meghan Markle is seen arranging flowers and baking in a kitchen.

A mailing list offered users the chance to sign up to become "the first to know about products, availability, and updates from American Riviera Orchard."

Harry and Meghan, who is American, quit royal duties in 2020 and relocated to California.

Their official @sussexroyal Instagram account has not posted since then.

Meghan Markle's personal social media accounts and former lifestyle blog were both closed before the couple married.

In recent years, the couple have pursued a variety of media ventures.

They criticized Britain's royal family in a string of high-profile outpourings including a Netflix documentary series and Harry's blockbuster autobiography "Spare."

The couple had a Spotify exclusive podcast deal, which came to an end last year after just one show.

Netflix also dropped an animated series created by Meghan Markle.

But an executive for the streaming giant in January said multiple projects from the couple, including a movie, remained "in very early development."