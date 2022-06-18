UAE - The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) announced on Friday that Pakistan had completed the items on its action plans, and will conduct an on-site visit to determine whether it will remove the country from its grey list.

The FATF said in a statement that it will monitor the Covid-19 situation and "conduct an on-site visit at the earliest possible date."

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan tweeted his congratulations.

I am confident that prerequisite onsite visit of FATF team to confirm completed work on our action plan will pass successfully too. Hammad Azhar, members of his FATF coord committee & officers who worked on this task performed exceptionally well. The whole country is proud of you — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) June 17, 2022

Hina R Khar, the Pakistani Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, tweeted as well. She has been in Berlin, where the FATF plenary meetings were in process for 4 days.

Congrats Pak! FATF declares both Action Plans complete. Intl community has unanimously ack our efforts. Our success is the result of 4 yrs of challenging journey. Pak reaffirms resolve to continue the momentum and give our economy a boost. Well done Pak Team FATF. Pak Zindabad! — Hina R Khar (@HinaRKhar) June 17, 2022

