ISLAMABAD — Saudi Arabia's Assistant Minister of Defense Engineer Talal Al-Otaibi made an official visit to Pakistan, where he met with several Pakistani officials.



During his visit, the Assistant Minister of Defense held talks with the Chief of Army Staff of Pakistan, General Asim Munir, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Sahir Shamshad, and the Chief of General Staff of the Pakistani Army, General Mohammad Owais Dastgir.



The meetings reviewed bilateral relations between the two countries.



Additionally, a meeting of the Saudi-Pakistani Committee was held. The meeting discussed areas of cooperation in defense, technology transfer, and localization, and research and development in line with Saudi Vision 2030. The meeting also addressed several topics of mutual interest.

