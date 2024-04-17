ISLAMABAD — Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan and Pakistan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Ishaq Dar chaired the meeting of the joint Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) in Islamabad.



During the meeting, both sides discussed how to tap the vast potential of opportunities for enhancing economic cooperation between the two countries in various fields. The topic of enhancing trade exchange between the two countries in a way achieving the aspirations of the leaders of the two countries was also figured high in the meeting.



Addressing the meeting, Prince Faisal hailed the deep-rooted Saudi-Pakistani relations, stressing that the visit of the high level Saudi delegation to Pakistan complements the meeting held between Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman and Pakistani Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in Makkah, and helps boost opportunities to invest in various fields and support investors in the two countries.



A high-level delegation, accompanying Prince Faisal bin Farhan, attended the meeting. Members of the delegation included Minister of Environment, Water, and Agriculture Abdulrahman Al-Fadley, Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Alkhorayef, Advisor to the Royal Court Mohammad Al-Tuwaijri, Assistant Minister of Investment Ibrahim Al-Mubarak, as well as a number of senior officials from the ministries of foreign affairs and energy, Public Investment Fund, and the Saudi Fund for Development.

