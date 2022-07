Pakistan’s consumer price index (CPI) rose 21.3% in June from a year earlier, the country’s statistics bureau said on Friday, the highest rate in 13 years.

In May, the CPI was recorded at 13.8%, year-on-year.

Fuel prices have been raised by about 90% since the end of May after the government scrapped costly fuel subsidies. (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan; Writing by Gibran Peshimam; Editing by Toby Chopra)



Reuters