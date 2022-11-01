Musafir.com, a leading online travel agency, is taking a new leap by opening its Technology and Innovation Centre in Pune, India, marking the company’s second Centre, with the first one opened earlier this year in the UAE.

The opening of the Technology and Innovation Centres is in line with Musafir.com's strategy of leveraging technology to drive its growth. It will act as a catalyst for developing cutting-edge travel tech solutions that redefine customer experience, such as the Travel Super App - due to launch next year. With the opening of these Centres, Musafir.com aims to double the tech employee headcount in India and the Middle East.

Sachin Gadoya, Co-Founder and CEO, Musafir.com said: “The Centres represent an important milestone in Musafir.com's story, enabling us to accelerate our digital transformation and expansion in multiple markets whilst continuing to build products that delight customers. We are one of the few travel companies that provide a genuine omnichannel experience serving customers seamlessly through their preferred channels: online, in a store or over the phone.

“Musafir.com chose Pune as its home for its second centre as the city is a key hub of tech talent. We are expanding our technology teams with hiring across a variety of roles from engineering to quality and more.”

