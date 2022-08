NEW DELHI - India's annual retail inflation eased to 6.71% in July, helped by a lower rise in food prices, but remained above the central bank's tolerance band of 2%-6% for the seventh month in a row, government data released on Friday showed.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had predicted annual inflation of 6.78% in July, compared with 7.01% in the previous month.

