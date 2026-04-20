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The Indian share benchmarkswere little changed in early trade on Monday, as concerns over a fragile ceasefire in the Middle East countered upbeat earnings from private banks over the weekend.
The Nifty 50 fell 0.13% to 24,322.25, and the BSE Sensex shed 0.06% to 78,443.36, as of 09:18 a.m. IST.
Thirteen of the 16 major sectors fell. The broader small-caps were down 0.3%, while mid-caps traded flat. Heavyweight financials added 0.1%, led by a 1% rise in ICICI Bank after it reported higher-than-expected profit in the March quarter.
However, fresh Middle East tensions renewed investor caution and tempered sentiments. Brent crude climbed to $97 a barrel as shipping in and out of the Gulf was at a bare minimum, though traders were holding out hope for a resolution. (Reporting by Vivek Kumar M and Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Eileen Soreng and Harikrishnan Nair)