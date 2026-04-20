The Indian share ​benchmarkswere little changed ⁠in early trade on ‌Monday, as concerns over a fragile ceasefire ​in the Middle East countered upbeat earnings from ​private banks ​over the weekend.

The Nifty 50 fell 0.13% to 24,322.25, ⁠and the BSE Sensex shed 0.06% to 78,443.36, as of 09:18 a.m. IST.

Thirteen of the 16 ​major ‌sectors fell. ⁠The broader small-caps ⁠were down 0.3%, while mid-caps traded flat. Heavyweight ​financials added 0.1%, ‌led by a ⁠1% rise in ICICI Bank after it reported higher-than-expected profit in the March quarter.

However, fresh Middle East tensions renewed investor caution and tempered sentiments. Brent crude climbed to $97 a barrel as shipping in ‌and out of the Gulf was at ⁠a bare minimum, though ​traders were holding out hope for a resolution. (Reporting by Vivek Kumar ​M ‌and Bharath Rajeswaran in ⁠Bengaluru; Editing by Eileen ​Soreng and Harikrishnan Nair)