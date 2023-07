An Indian court on Monday dismissed an appeal from Zee Group Chairman Subhash Chandra and Zee Entertainment Chief Executive Punit Goenka over a ban on the duo by India markets regulator from holding board positions in public listed companies for a year. (Reporting by Sethuraman NR in Bengaluru and Jayshree Upadhyay in Mumbai)

