India witnessed a huge dip in the COVID-19 cases with the country reporting 6,594 fresh infections in the last 24 hours, around 18 per cent fewer as compared to the day before.

According to ANI, the country logged 8,084 COVID-19 cases on Monday.

A total of 4,035 people have been recovered from the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours, taking the total recoveries to 42,661,370.