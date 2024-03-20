NEW DELHI - India is hosting a landmark meeting of the Steering Committee of the International Partnership for Hydrogen and Fuel Cells in the Economy (IPHE).

The five-day meeting in New Delhi this week is a landmark because it coincided with a revelation that 2023 was the warmest year on record, according to the United Nations weather agency, the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO).

Referring to the WMO report about global warming, India’s Additional Secretary in the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, Sudeep Jain, said at the Steering Committee meeting that the development of the hydrogen sector was of high importance in fighting climate change.

He urged participating countries to move away from grey hydrogen and increase the share of green hydrogen, which is environment-friendly.

The IPHE is made up of 23 countries plus the European Commission. It is dedicated to advancing hydrogen and fuel cell technologies globally.

India is hosting the ongoing biannual Steering Committee meeting, which will conclude on 22nd March, as part of its commitment to fight climate change.

India has a National Green Hydrogen Mission, which is a national priority.

“Such meetings serve as a crucial platform for fostering international collaboration and coordination among member countries,” India’s Ministry of New and Renewable Energy explained as the rationale for the New Delhi meeting.

“These meetings facilitate information exchange on policy and technical developments, helping to identify key areas for collaboration which inform subsequent initiatives in member countries,” it said.

The WMO report, released this week, said, “Records were once again broken in 2023 for greenhouse gas levels, surface temperatures, ocean heat and acidification, sea level rise, ice cover and glacier retreat, upending everyday life for millions and inflicting many billions of dollars in economic losses.”