NEW DELHI, Dec 9 (KUNA) -- India and Bangladesh on Monday discussed ways of bettering bilateral cooperation amid growing tension over attacks on Hindu minorities in the Muslim majority country.

Indian Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement that Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri visited Bangladesh today and called on Chief Adviser of the Interim government Dr. Muhammad Yunus, Foreign Affairs Adviser Md. Touhid Hossain and Foreign Secretary Muhammed Jashim Uddin.

Misri highlighted India's support for a democratic, stable, peaceful, progressive and inclusive Bangladesh. He reiterated India's willingness to build a positive and constructive relationship with Bangladesh, based on mutual trust and respect and mutual sensitivity to each other's concerns and interests, the statement said.

He emphasized that India's development cooperation and engagements with Bangladesh in areas of connectivity, trade, power, energy and capacity-building are geared towards the benefit of the people of Bangladesh.

Misri discussed India's concerns over the safety and welfare of minorities in the country. He also raised some regrettable incidents of attacks on cultural, religious and diplomatic properties. "Both the sides held comprehensive discussions on a wide range of issues covering political and security matters, border management, trade, commerce and connectivity, cooperation in water, power and energy sectors, development cooperation, consular, cultural and people-to-people ties," the statement said. They also agreed to enhance consultations and cooperation to advance regional integration after exchanging views on sub-regional, regional and multilateral issues.

The Indian official also pointed out to the conversation between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Dr. Yunus after the latter assumed his position in wake of the collapse of Sheikh Hasina government.

The visit comes amid growing tension between the two neighbours after Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina fled to India following massive protests toppled her government. Hindu minorities in Bangladesh have came under attacks and harassment triggering protests from India. The visit is expected to help in sustaining bilateral engagement between the two neighbors and will held to address concerns, as well as advancing the substantive issues in the relationship.

