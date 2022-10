Global ratings agency Fitch cut Pakistan's sovereign credit rating on Friday by a notch to 'CCC+' from 'B-', citing further deterioration in the country's external liquidity and funding conditions and a drop in foreign exchange reserves.

Fitch typically does not assign outlooks to sovereigns with a rating of 'CCC+' or below.

(Reporting by Shreyaa Narayanan; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)