India and China have to find a way of disengaging, India's Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said on Thursday.

Tensions between the two countries, which share a 3,800 kilometre border, have escalated since December 2020, when 20 Indian soldiers and four Chinese troops were killed in hand-to-hand combat between the forces in Ladakh's Galwan valley.