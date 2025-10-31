India's Adani Power has emerged as the lowest bidder for a 3.2 gigawatt (GW) coal power supply tender floated by the northeastern state of Assam, the company said during a post-earnings call.

The bid has received regulatory approval from the state electricity commission, and Adani Power expects formal communication of the award shortly, it said late on Thursday.

The tender is part of a broader pipeline of over 22 GW of thermal power bids across states including Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, and West Bengal, as they seek to secure long-term baseload capacity amid rising demand and intermittent renewable generation.

In August, Adani Power announced investments of about $5 billion in two coal-powered plants. The company aims to expand capacity to 42 GW from 18 GW by fiscal year 2032, with 8.5 GW already tied up under long-term power purchase agreements.

Adani Power said it will invest about 2 trillion rupees in the planned expansion over a period of time, with the first 12 GW on track to be commissioned by fiscal year 2030.

The power firm has pre-ordered all the boilers, turbines and generators for the expansion, with staggered deliveries scheduled over the next 38-75 months, a company executive said.

Separately, Adani Power said its power dues from Bangladesh have narrowed to 15 days of supply, compared to about $900 million in May, and nearly $2 billion early this year.