ibis, the pioneer of accessible high-quality and affordable accommodation, has announced the opening of ibis Tbilisi Airport, the first international hotel located in the immediate vicinity of Tbilisi International Airport.

The 72-room newly built Accor hotel is only a five-minute walk from Georgia’s largest airport, making it the ideal stay for travellers, transit passengers, and flight crews visiting the capital.

All around the world, ibis is renowned for its modern design, openness, and warm hospitality, a statement said.

Having marked its 50th anniversary this year, ibis was the first hotel brand in Europe to make a high-quality, comfortable stay accessible to all.

Since its launch in 1974, it has revolutionised economy hospitality, redefining what affordable, quality travel experiences can be.

Today, the ibis brand family leads the global economy hotel sector, with more than 2,600 hotels and nearly 300,000 rooms, across three distinct brands – ibis, ibis Styles, and ibis budget.

ibis Tbilisi Airport is the latest addition to Accor’s strong presence in Georgia, bringing the total number of hotels to 11, with over 15 properties in the development pipeline.

This new opening marks the first joint project between Accor and Fujin Silk Properties, a leading hospitality development company that specialises in connecting investments from East to West.

Alexis Delaroff, Chief Operating Officer of Accor New East Europe, said: “The opening of new ibis Tbilisi Airport further solidifies Accor’s foothold in Georgia and showcases our commitment to providing a wide range of offerings in the region to meet the evolving needs of today’s travellers.

“Our latest addition to Georgia, the first hotel in one of the country’s most important international hubs, demonstrates our focus as we continue to expand and offer our guests the best experiences across our diverse brand portfolio across the region.”

John Dodelande, CEO of Fujin Silk Properties LLC, said: “Tbilisi International airport has seen tremendous growth over the past years with more than 2.6 million passengers served in the first half of 2024, marking a 36% increase from a year ago.

“We are confident that the new hotel will cater to the evolving needs of travellers from around the world and are delighted to work with our partners and the Government of Georgia to contribute to the evolution of the travel industry in the country.”

ibis Tbilisi Airport offers 72 stylish rooms across different categories to suit different types of travellers.

Featuring bright, warm tones and wooden elements, each guestroom offers the innovative Sweet Bed by ibis for a comfortable night's sleep, excellent sound and light insulation, as well as workspaces.

The hotel was designed by Art Studio in collaboration with renowned French architect Clément Blanchet and showcases the brand’s Plaza design, a concept that brings the city life inside the hotel and invites guests to socialise and connect.

Amenities include L’avion Restaurant, serving both local and international dishes, a cosy lobby bar and terrace, as well as a modern fitness centre and yoga studio.

For business meetings and events, the hotel offers four conference rooms for up to 60 guests, equipped with professional sound and video systems. Guests also benefit from free luggage storage and on-site parking for added convenience.

ibis Tbilisi Airport is located 15 km away from the capital, with transport links located within walking distance of the hotel.

The city’s largest shopping mall, East Point, is just a 15-minute drive from the hotel. Guests staying at ibis can enjoy a wide variety of rewards, services and experiences as part of ALL – Accor Live Limitless, the renowned loyalty programme that enhances the experience during and beyond each hotel stay.

