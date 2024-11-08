ibis, known for offering high-quality, affordable accommodations, announced on November 1 the opening of its seventh hotel in Georgia's capital, Tbilisi, that is situated in the lively Ortachala district, known for its local attractions and government offices.

ibis Tbilisi City provides easy access to the historic old town, shopping areas, and major transport hubs, making it a prime choice for business and leisure travellers alike.

It is the latest addition to Accor’s growing portfolio in Georgia, which now includes 12 hotels across the country.

The new hotel is developed and managed by Archi Hospitality, part of Archi Holding.

Archi boasts a diverse portfolio of residential complexes, including 50 completed and 26 ongoing projects across Tbilisi and Georgia’s sea and mountain resorts, as well as local and international branded hotels and ‘aparthotels’.

This new opening marks the first joint project between Accor and Archi.

Alexis Delaroff, Chief Operating Officer of Accor, New East Europe, said: “As one of our most dynamic economy brands within our global portfolio, we are proud to welcome our latest addition to the heart of Tbilisi. The new hotel features contemporary design, comfort and affordable prices, and is positioned to attract guests from across the region.”

Globally, ibis is renowned for its modern design, openness, and warm hospitality, and this year marks the brand’s 50th anniversary since becoming the first hotel brand in Europe to democratise high-quality, comfortable stays.

Lasha Silagadze, Executive Director of Archi Hospitality, added: "ibis Tbilisi City is a great addition to our portfolio. It seamlessly integrates into the city’s landscape and offers a unique proposition, and appeal for all travellers.

“We are thrilled to work with Accor on this exciting project. With a strong vision of hospitality excellence, we are dedicated to create memorable experiences for our guests,” said Silagadze.

The new hotel offers 156 stylish rooms across different various including premium, superior, double, twin, and accessible rooms. The design of rooms and public areas is based the brand’s modular concept, Agora, which features cohesive materials and colours that extends from the outside to the inside.

Guests along with local visitors will enjoy Matili Bar & Restaurant – a vibrant meeting point where the spirit of Georgia and the energy of music seamlessly converge. The menu is a harmonious blend of tradition and innovation, featuring classic dishes alongside with a contemporary international cuisine.

Additional amenities include a 50-square-metre gym, equipped with professional cardio and strength training equipment by Technogym.

For meetings and special events, the hotel offers four modern meeting rooms accommodating up to 100 guests. Situated just 20 minutes from Tbilisi International Airport, guests can benefit from airport transfers and municipal parking.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).