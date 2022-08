The World Bank on Monday forecast Vietnam's gross domestic product growth would accelerate to 7.5% this year from a 2.6% expansion last year, on the back of resilient manufacturing and a robust rebound in services.

The government has targeted 2022 GDP growth of 6.0% to 6.5%, a forecast made in November, while the investment minister last month said growth could reach 7%. (Reporting by Khanh Vu; Editing by Martin Petty)



Reuters