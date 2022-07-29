Vietnam enjoyed a trade surplus of US$764 million in the first seven months of 2022, the General Statistics Office (GSO) reported on Friday.

According to the Vietnam News Agency (VNA), the country's export-import turnover in Jan. - July reached an estimated $431.94 billion, up 14.8% year-on-year, the office said.

According to GSO, the country earned $216.35 billion from exports, while spending $215.59 billion on buying goods from abroad, representing year-on-year increases of 16.1% and 13.6%, respectively.

In the period, there were 30 export commodities recording over $1 billion turnover, accounting for 91.9% of the total export value.

The US remained the biggest importer of Vietnamese commodities in the last seven months, with an estimated value of $67.1 billion.

Meanwhile, Vietnam imported the most from China with an estimated value of $72.6 billion.

Notably, Vietnam posted a trade surplus of $18.7 billion with the EU in January-July, 41.5% higher than that of the same period last year, but a trade deficit of over $42.2 billion with China, $23.5 billion with the Republic of Korea and $7.9 billion with ASEAN.



