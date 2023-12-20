Thailand will stick to an agreed plan to raise the average daily minimum wage by 2.37%, a senior government official said on Wednesday.

A wage committee made up of government, employer and employee representatives agreed to raise the pay threshold range to 330 baht to 370 baht ($9.45 to $10.59), effective January, Pairoj Chotikasathien, permanent secretary of labour, told a press conference.

The ruling Pheu Thai party had pledged to raise the threshold to 400 baht. (Reporting by Orathai Sriring, Kitiphong Thaichareon and Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Editing by Christopher Cushing)