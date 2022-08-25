Thailand expects 4.5 million foreign tourists will have visited by the end of August this year as entry rules were eased to support the vital tourism sector, a government spokesperson said on Thursday.

Between Jan. 1 and Aug. 16, there were 4.02 million foreign tourists, led by visitors from Malaysia, India, Laos, Singapore and the United Kingdom, Anucha Burapachaisri said in a statement. The government is aiming for 10 million foreign tourists this year, he said.

(Reporting by Panarat Thepgumpanat Writing by Orathai Sriring Editing by)



