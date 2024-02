Thailand received 5.98 million foreign visitors between Jan. 1 and Feb. 25, 48% year-on-year, the tourism ministry said on Tuesday, with visitors from China reaching 1.1 million.

The government is now aiming for a record of 40 million foreign visitors this year after welcoming 28 million visitors last year. (Reporting by Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)