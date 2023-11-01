Thailand's electric vehicle board on Wednesday approved a new subsidy package to support sales of electric vehicles, according to the chairman of the Federation of Thai Industries.

The new package include a lower subsidy than the current scheme, which will end this year, Kriengkrai Theinnukul told reporters. EVs have enjoyed strong sales in Thailand this year, accounting for about half of all EV sales in Southeast Asia in the second quarter. (Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Martin Petty)