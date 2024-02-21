Thailand has approved incentives for companies to transition their commercial fleets of large trucks and buses to battery electric vehicles, the government said on Wednesday.

It will also offer cash grants for EV battery cell manufacturers, it said in a statement, adding the policies would further expand the country's support for the EV ecosystem and reinforce its status as an EV manufacturing hub.

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring, Kitiphong Thaichareon and Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)



