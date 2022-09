Thailand's household debt to gross domestic product ratio likely dropped slightly in the second quarter from the 89.2% in the previous quarter as the economy expanded, the central bank said on Thursday.

Credit card and personal loans grew at a slower pace while mortgages declined in the June quarter, senior director Suwannee Jatsadasak told reporters. (Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Martin Petty)