Thailand's cabinet on Tuesday approved new borrowing of about 820 billion baht ($21.64 billion) in the 2023 fiscal year starting in October, the finance ministry said.

Thailand's public debt is expected at 60.43% of gross domestic product at the end of the fiscal year, the ministry said in a statement. ($1 = 37.8900 baht) (Reporting by Satawasin Staporncharnchai Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Martin Petty)