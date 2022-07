Thailand's economy is expected to expand more than 4% next year thanks to a recovery in tourism, the finance minister said on Tuesday.

The country's ratio of public debt to gross domestic product (GDP) is expected to be 61.3% at the end of September, down from a previous forecast of 62.76% as GDP increases, Finance Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith told reporters.

(Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Martin Petty)



