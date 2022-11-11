Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** The South Korean won closed 4.5% firmer in onshore trade on Friday, its biggest daily gain since April 2009, as the dollar saw its worst day since 2009 on U.S. inflation report. South Korean shares surged, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The benchmark KOSPI ended 80.93 points, or 3.37%, higher at 2,483.16, the fastest daily gain since Feb. 25, 2021. For the week, the index jumped 5.74%, the sharpest weekly gain since Jan. 2021.

** A cooler-than-expected U.S. inflation on Thursday data sparked hopes that the Federal Reserve could tone down its aggressive interest rate hikes. The U.S. consumer price index had been 7.7% higher in October than a year earlier.

** As the pace of won's weakening against the dollar from 1,350 level to 1,450 level was fast without much resistance, the reversal into won's gain was also inevitably fast, especially as the pace of won's depreciation during September was relatively excessive, said a currency analyst in Seoul.

** South Korea's finance minister said on Friday the government was preparing further steps aimed at boosting dollar supply on the foreign exchange market.

** Among heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics rose 4.14% and peer SK Hynix gained 4.94%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution advanced 3.14%.

** The trading volume was 748.34 million shares. Of the total traded issues of 930, the number of advancing shares was 783.

** Foreigners were net buyers of shares worth 690.2 billion won on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,318.4 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 4.48% higher than its previous close at 1,377.5.

** The KOSPI has fallen 16.61% so far this year, but gained 8.0% in the previous 30 trading sessions.

** The won has lost 9.8% against the dollar so far this year. (Reporting by Cynthia Kim, Yena Park; editing by Uttaresh.V)



